MSU Head Coach Dan Mullen gives his thoughts on NCAA Early Signing Period

In college football the first Wednesday in February is comparable to the NFL Draft. It's National Signing Day for high school seniors when blue chip players sign on the dotted line to the college of their choice.

In June the Conference Commissioners Association will give a final approval of an early signing period, so that will take away some of the luster on National Signing Day.

The existing date of the first Wednesday in February will remain, but coinciding with the Junior College signing day, beginning on December 20 and running through the 23rd , high school seniors will have the opportunity to sign their letters-of-intent.

Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen hasn't really decided if he's in favor of the new early signing period.

Mullen said, "I was on the Oversight Committee. I was through all the different discussions. There's a lot of give and take on all those things. We'll see how December all plays out. I think there was a lot of discussions, people wanted it earlier then that, but I think we kind of settled . Let's see what happens with December and see what goes through. I don't know what my feeling is on it just yet. I want to see how it plays out and learn more about it and then we'll be able to know whether it was a good thing, a bad thing or if we have to change it more."

The early signing period will end the possibility of major programs to flip, late blooming prospects who jump into the national limelight, those players who are committed to other colleges and sign in December instead of waiting for February.

