Class 5A & Class 4A South State Softball Finals & Resurrection advanced in baseball

The Long Beach Lady Bearcats and the Picayune Lady Maroon Tide played two games that went down to the wire. In the end, Picayune prevailed with a 5-4 victory in the third and final deciding game to claim the Class 5A South State title and trip to the State Championship finals.

Long Beach used clutch hitting, great defense, and took advantage of a few Lady Maroon Tide errors to beat Picayune 6-5 in game two of the series. The Lady Maroon Tide won game one over the weekend 15-2.

Long Beach scored first in the top of the first on a Abbey Fisher single that drove home Kaitlyn McGoey.

Picayune grabbed a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first. Alyssa Pinero belted a triple to the wall in left center field that scored Jessica Magee with the first Lady Maroon Tide run in the inning.

Picayune pitcher Megan Dudenhefer singled home Magee in the bottom of the second that gave the Maroon Tide a 3-1 advantage.

Long Beach would plate 3 runs in the top of the fourth inning and led 4-3. Kaitlyn McGoey singled home one run and on an attempted pick off, another Lady Bearcat crossed home plate before a tag was made to end the inning.

A costly error resulted in two more Long Beach runs in the top of the fifth and Long Beach led 6-3.

Picayune rallied with a run in the bottom of the sixth and entered the bottom of the seventh trailing 6-4.

Megan Dudenhefer singled into right field that drove home Jessica Magee, who led off the inning with a single.

The Lady Maroon Tide had the bases loaded with no outs, but Long Beach pitcher Faith Peterson shut down the Picayune rally and the Lady Bearcats forced game three in a 6-5 decision.

After a 20-minute break, both Long Beach and Picayune battled in what turned out to be another thriller that came down to the bottom of the seventh. Alyssa Pinero singled home the winning run propelling the Lady Maroon Tide to a 5-4 win. Picayune opens play in the Class 5A South State finals 11 a.m. Thursday facing Neshoba Central.

The East Central Lady Hornets played their hearts out and forced a third and final deciding game against defending Class 4A State Champion North Pike on the road Monday night. In the third game of the South State Champion, North Pike secured a 5-2 victory to advance to the state finals.

Resurrection is in the Class 1A South State championship finals following a 5-4 win over Ethel in the third and final deciding game in Pascagoula Monday night. The Eagles under Johnny Olsen picked up their 22nd win on the season against 8 losses and open play Thursday facing Nanih Waiya.

