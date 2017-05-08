Biloxi Shuckers take a bite out of the Jumbo Shrimp with 7-5 win on Monday

The Biloxi Shuckers battered Jacksonville pitching Monday night, banging out a season-high 15 hits leading to a 7-5 victory. Pitcher Angel Ventura started for the Shuckers and posted his first win of the season against 3 losses. Ventura lowered his earned run average to 2.33. In six innings, he gave up an unearned run and he struck out five Jumbo Shrimp.

Mauricio Dubon opened the top of the fourth inning with a single and stole his 16th base which leads the Southern League. Dustin DeMuth extended his hitting streak to nine games when he singled home Dubon. DeMuth has also reached base safely in 16-consecutive games.

Angel Ortega belted a triple in the top of the fifth inning. He came home on a Dustin Houle single. The Shuckers added another run on a Jumbo Shrimp error.

In the seventh inning Clint Coulter pitch hit for Ventura and Coulter delivered a solo home run off Jacksonville reliever Tyler Kinley. Following a Johnny Davis single, Dubon doubled home Davis and he scored on a wild pitch that extended the Shuckers lead 6-1.

Nick Ramirez relieved Josh Uhen, who gave up three runs as Jacksonville closed the gap 6-4 in the bottom of the seventh. He would close the door on the Jumbo Shrimp rally.

Biloxi (15-16) would post a 7-5 victory to remain a game out of first place in the Southern League South Division standings behind the Mississippi Braves (16-15) and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (16-15).

The Shuckers and Jumbo Shrimp (13-18) meet 6:05 Tuesday night. Jorge Lopez will get the starting nod on the mound for the Shuckers while Matt Tomshaw will start for Jacksonville.

