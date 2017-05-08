Harrison County approves purchase of 69 body cameras for sheriff's deputies

College football had one day when high school seniors would sign their letters of intent. That will all change in 2017.More >>
College football had one day when high school seniors would sign their letters of intent. That will all change in 2017.More >>
Class 5A South State softball finals Long Beach forced a third and final deciding game, but Picayune would win the rubber match to advance. Defending Class 4A State Champion North Pike eliminated East Central and Resurrection got the job done in the Class 1A baseball South State semifinals.More >>
Class 5A South State softball finals Long Beach forced a third and final deciding game, but Picayune would win the rubber match to advance. Defending Class 4A State Champion North Pike eliminated East Central and Resurrection got the job done in the Class 1A baseball South State semifinals.More >>
The Biloxi Shuckers started off a five-game road series at Jacksonville on a positive note, posting a 7-5 victory.More >>
The Biloxi Shuckers started off a five-game road series at Jacksonville on a positive note, posting a 7-5 victory.More >>
Officials said the body cameras cost a little more than $450,000 and will be worn by school security officers and patrol officers.More >>
Officials said the body cameras cost a little more than $450,000 and will be worn by school security officers and patrol officers.More >>
The Picayune Fire Department has a new, four-legged member of their Arson Investigation Team. Monday, she showed off her skills for the public.More >>
The Picayune Fire Department has a new, four-legged member of their Arson Investigation Team. Monday, she showed off her skills for the public.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
The 18 students, and the university's Beta Theta Pi chapter, face charges including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in the death of Timothy Piazza.More >>
The 18 students, and the university's Beta Theta Pi chapter, face charges including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in the death of Timothy Piazza.More >>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >>