Harrison County approves purchase of 69 body cameras for sheriff's deputies

Monday, Harrison County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of 69 body cameras for Harrison County deputies.

"I think they are very important and helpful for the sheriff's department and for the public," Harrison County Supervisor Marlin Ladner said. "I compliment the sheriff for working on that and getting those cameras to his personnel. And more importantly, I think it protects the officer, as well."

Ladner said the body cameras cost a little more than $450,000 and will be worn by school security officers and patrol officers. The sheriff said that's money coming from forfeiture funds, which means it won't cost taxpayers, the county, or the sheriff's department a dime.

"It's all about transparency," Sheriff Troy Peterson said. "Everyone is trying to be transparent throughout the United States. The company that manufactures the camera we're getting is the same as everyone else's on the coast. That way we can all be on the same system and share information. This is a way to keep the public safe and to keep the transparency of the department. If anyone has a question or complaint, you go back to the camera and solve the issues."

Ladner said the body cameras will be purchased from a company called Body Worn.

