Picayune Fire adds new, canine investigator to the team

Officials said the body cameras cost a little more than $450,000 and will be worn by school security officers and patrol officers.More >>
Officials said the body cameras cost a little more than $450,000 and will be worn by school security officers and patrol officers.More >>
The Picayune Fire Department has a new, four-legged member of their Arson Investigation Team. Monday, she showed off her skills for the public.More >>
The Picayune Fire Department has a new, four-legged member of their Arson Investigation Team. Monday, she showed off her skills for the public.More >>
George County supervisors are scrambling to fix a funding crisis at the George County Correctional Facility. Officials say last year, the facility lost close to $500,000 that the county had to make up.More >>
George County supervisors are scrambling to fix a funding crisis at the George County Correctional Facility. Officials say last year, the facility lost close to $500,000 that the county had to make up.More >>
The lawsuit, filed on Monday by the ACLU, the American Civil Liberties Union and the law firm of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, states it's suing the department over its "unconstitutional policing program to systematically target black people for illegal searches and seizures of persons, homes, and cars".More >>
The lawsuit, filed on Monday by the ACLU, the American Civil Liberties Union and the law firm of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, states it's suing the department over its "unconstitutional policing program to systematically target black people for illegal searches and seizures of persons, homes, and cars".More >>
Summer Prestridge was diagnosed with ALS in November of 2015. She's been working on her bucket list, all while advocating for more research and funding.More >>
Summer Prestridge was diagnosed with ALS in November of 2015. She's been working on her bucket list, all while advocating for more research and funding.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
The 18 students, and the university's Beta Theta Pi chapter, face charges including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in the death of Timothy Piazza.More >>
The 18 students, and the university's Beta Theta Pi chapter, face charges including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in the death of Timothy Piazza.More >>
A Tyler couple was found deceased in their home on Sunday, and their friends spoke today about their shock, and about their memories of the couple.More >>
A Tyler couple was found deceased in their home on Sunday, and their friends spoke today about their shock, and about their memories of the couple.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>