George County supervisors search for ways to make the jail susta - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

George County supervisors search for ways to make the jail sustainable

George County supervisors are scrambling to fix a funding crisis at the George County Correctional Facility. Officials say last year, the facility lost close to $500,000 that the county had to make up. (Photo source: WLOX) George County supervisors are scrambling to fix a funding crisis at the George County Correctional Facility. Officials say last year, the facility lost close to $500,000 that the county had to make up. (Photo source: WLOX)
GEORGE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

In anticipation of a special meeting, George County District 5 Supervisor Henry Cochran analyzes a chart showing the amount of money in the George County Correctional Facility's reserve over the years. He and other county supervisors now scrambling to fix the problem that caused the money to shrink from more than a million dollars to zero.

"That jail operation has become a crisis to this county. Last year, we lost close to $500,000 that the county had to make up," Cochran said. 

The board says it all has to do with the state taking its prisoners out of county-run jails and placing them into private prisons.

"They came in one time and pulled 80 inmates. That's $800,000 a year loss to the county," Cochran said.

Those losses are adding up. This month, they were forced to take $100,000 out of the rainy day fund, and they'll likely have to do the same next month. 
But the supervisors say they know it's only a temporary fix.

"We're either gone add taxes, raise taxes and I don't think this board is ready to raise no taxes. I ain't. So that's where we're at, so we're gonna try to come up with a solution," Cochran said. 

Despite what's been said on social media, supervisors say shutting the jail down is only a last resort. At Tuesday's meeting, supervisors plan to brainstorm ways to cut costs like cutting overtime and becoming more energy efficient, all in an effort to halt the debt spiral.

"There's gotta be some decisions, tough decisions one way or the other, and nobody knows what that is at this point," Cochran said. 

In the meantime, the prison's warden, Sheriff Keith Havard, and the board are all looking for ways for the prison to sustain itself. Tuesday's meeting is scheduled for May 9 at 8am at the county administration building. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Picayune Fire adds new, canine investigator to the team

    Picayune Fire adds new, canine investigator to the team

    Monday, May 8 2017 9:48 PM EDT2017-05-09 01:48:49 GMT

    The Picayune Fire Department has a new, four-legged member of their Arson Investigation Team. Monday, she showed off her skills for the public.

    More >>

    The Picayune Fire Department has a new, four-legged member of their Arson Investigation Team. Monday, she showed off her skills for the public.

    More >>

  • George County supervisors search for ways to make the jail sustainable

    George County supervisors search for ways to make the jail sustainable

    Monday, May 8 2017 9:01 PM EDT2017-05-09 01:01:47 GMT
    George County supervisors are scrambling to fix a funding crisis at the George County Correctional Facility. Officials say last year, the facility lost close to $500,000 that the county had to make up. (Photo source: WLOX)George County supervisors are scrambling to fix a funding crisis at the George County Correctional Facility. Officials say last year, the facility lost close to $500,000 that the county had to make up. (Photo source: WLOX)

    George County supervisors are scrambling to fix a funding crisis at the George County Correctional Facility. Officials say last year, the facility lost close to $500,000 that the county had to make up.

    More >>

    George County supervisors are scrambling to fix a funding crisis at the George County Correctional Facility. Officials say last year, the facility lost close to $500,000 that the county had to make up.

    More >>

  • ACLU sues Madison Co. Sheriff's Dept. for racial profiling

    ACLU sues Madison Co. Sheriff's Dept. for racial profiling

    Monday, May 8 2017 8:47 PM EDT2017-05-09 00:47:05 GMT
    Source: FacebookSource: Facebook

    The lawsuit, filed on Monday by the ACLU, the American Civil Liberties Union and the law firm of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, states it's suing the department over its "unconstitutional policing program to systematically target black people for illegal searches and seizures of persons, homes, and cars". 

    More >>

    The lawsuit, filed on Monday by the ACLU, the American Civil Liberties Union and the law firm of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, states it's suing the department over its "unconstitutional policing program to systematically target black people for illegal searches and seizures of persons, homes, and cars". 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly