George County supervisors search for ways to make the jail sustainable

The Picayune Fire Department has a new, four-legged member of their Arson Investigation Team. Monday, she showed off her skills for the public.More >>
The Picayune Fire Department has a new, four-legged member of their Arson Investigation Team. Monday, she showed off her skills for the public.More >>
George County supervisors are scrambling to fix a funding crisis at the George County Correctional Facility. Officials say last year, the facility lost close to $500,000 that the county had to make up.More >>
George County supervisors are scrambling to fix a funding crisis at the George County Correctional Facility. Officials say last year, the facility lost close to $500,000 that the county had to make up.More >>
The lawsuit, filed on Monday by the ACLU, the American Civil Liberties Union and the law firm of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, states it's suing the department over its "unconstitutional policing program to systematically target black people for illegal searches and seizures of persons, homes, and cars".More >>
The lawsuit, filed on Monday by the ACLU, the American Civil Liberties Union and the law firm of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, states it's suing the department over its "unconstitutional policing program to systematically target black people for illegal searches and seizures of persons, homes, and cars".More >>
The U.S. Travel Association has declared this National Travel and Tourism Week. The goal is to highlight the economic impact the tourism industry has on places like the Mississippi Gulf Coast.More >>
The U.S. Travel Association has declared this National Travel and Tourism Week. The goal is to highlight the economic impact the tourism industry has on places like the Mississippi Gulf Coast.More >>
Authorities have issued arrest warrants for two people charged with accessory after the fact in the 2015 murder of Tena Broadus.More >>
Authorities have issued arrest warrants for two people charged with accessory after the fact in the 2015 murder of Tena Broadus.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.More >>
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.More >>
Avon neighbors called police after a bear tried to get into their homes this weekend.More >>
Avon neighbors called police after a bear tried to get into their homes this weekend.More >>
The 18 students, and the university's Beta Theta Pi chapter, face charges including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in the death of Timothy Piazza.More >>
The 18 students, and the university's Beta Theta Pi chapter, face charges including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in the death of Timothy Piazza.More >>
A Winnsboro woman has been charged with arson in a house fire that killed two children and a man early Sunday morning.More >>
A Winnsboro woman has been charged with arson in a house fire that killed two children and a man early Sunday morning.More >>