Warrants issued after suspects in murder case miss court date

Another suspect has been arrested in connection to the brutal murder of Tena Marie Broadus. Gulfport Police Department spokesman Sgt. Damon McDaniel said Natasha Sellers, of Ocean Springs, is charged with accessory after the fact.

Another suspect has been arrested in connection to the brutal murder of Tena Marie Broadus. Gulfport Police Department spokesman Sgt. Damon McDaniel said Natasha Sellers, of Ocean Springs, is charged with accessory after the fact.

Authorities have issued arrest warrants for two people charged with accessory after the fact in the 2015 murder of Tena Broadus.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Aaron Bobinger and Natasha Sellers failed to show up for a court appearance Monday morning. Each was released from jail after posting a $10,000 bond shortly after their arrests on Oct. 30, 2015.

Three others are accused of killing Broadus, burning her body, and dumping her remains in the Biloxi River. Joshua Peterman, Devin Gregory, and Kari Parker appeared before Judge Roger Clark on Monday.

Broadus had been missing since Sept. 17, 2015 when her remains were discovered three weeks later.

The trial date for Peterman and Gregory were reset to Sept. 18. Parker’s trial date is now Sept. 25.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.