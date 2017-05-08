Warrants issued after suspects in murder case miss court date

The lawsuit, filed on Monday by the ACLU, the American Civil Liberties Union and the law firm of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, states it's suing the department over its "unconstitutional policing program to systematically target black people for illegal searches and seizures of persons, homes, and cars".More >>
The U.S. Travel Association has declared this National Travel and Tourism Week. The goal is to highlight the economic impact the tourism industry has on places like the Mississippi Gulf Coast.More >>
Authorities have issued arrest warrants for two people charged with accessory after the fact in the 2015 murder of Tena Broadus.More >>
A man wanted since 2015 for allegedly stealing money from his former employer finally turned himself in to authorities Monday.More >>
A national athletic event is calling our coast home for the first time. The 31st National Veterans Golden Age Games are being hosted by the Biloxi VA this year.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
The CEO of the company that purchased Gander Mountain's assets released a list of stores that will definitely remain open.More >>
Sixty-seven guns were stolen outside a sporting goods store in Olive Branch.More >>
A woman who died Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide was a former director of the Apache Belles and an original Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, according to Tyler Junior College.More >>
