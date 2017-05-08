Man accused of stealing $8K from former employer turns himself in

A man wanted since 2015 for allegedly stealing money from his former employer finally turned himself in to authorities Monday.

D’Iberville police Capt. Marty Griffin said Charles James Thompson, 29, was wanted on an outstanding warrant for embezzlement.

Thompson is accused of embezzling more than $8,000 from car rental company Hertz while he was an employee there.

Thompson was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Center, and his bond was set at $10,000.

