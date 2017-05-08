Motorcycles stolen from apartment complex parking lot

D’Iberville police need you to be on the lookout for two motorcycles stolen from the parking lot of an apartment complex over the weekend.

Capt. Marty Griffin said the bikes were reported stolen from the Arbor View Apartments on Auto Mall Pkwy.

One motorcycle is a black 2007 Buell XB1 Firebolt with red rims. The other is a 2006 Suzuki GSX 1000 with green flames and lighting.

If you have any information about the suspect or suspects involved in the crime or the location of the motorcycles, please contact the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-5898.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.