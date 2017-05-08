Nation’s largest Memorial Day event to be televised on WLOX

A group opposed to removing three remaining Confederate era monuments tried an 11th-hour legal maneuver aimed at stopping the city of New Orleans from moving ahead with its plans to remove them.More >>
WLOX will carry the television broadcast of the 2017 National Memorial Day Parade in Washington D.C. live at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 29, 2017.More >>
Drivers who travel across the Wilkes Bridge on Lorriane Rd. could experience some traffic delays this week.More >>
Ocean Springs police said a Florida woman was charged with felony DUI and leaving the scene of an accident after hitting a pedestrian on the Biloxi Bay Bridge.More >>
The lawsuit, filed on Monday by the ACLU, the American Civil Liberties Union and the law firm of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, states it's suing the department over its "unconstitutional policing program to systematically target black people for illegal searches and seizures of persons, homes, and cars".More >>
The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.More >>
The CEO of the company that purchased Gander Mountain's assets released a list of stores that will definitely remain open.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
A group opposed to removing three remaining Confederate era monuments tried an 11th-hour legal maneuver aimed at stopping the city of New Orleans from moving ahead with its plans to remove them.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
