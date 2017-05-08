Drivers should expect delays near Wilkes Bridge this week

Drivers who travel across the Wilkes Bridge on Lorriane Rd. could experience some traffic delays this week. (Photo source: WLOX)

Drivers who travel across the Wilkes Bridge on Lorriane Rd. could experience some traffic delays this week.

Crews with the Mississippi Department of Transportation will be working through Thursday to inspect and repair the drawbridge.

To complete the work, MDOT will be opening and closing the bridge for 10 to 15 minute periods throughout the day.

The work will cause light to moderate traffic delays in both directions. The work is expected to be complete by 3 a.m. Thursday.

