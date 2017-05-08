Police: Pedestrian on Biloxi Bay Bridge hit by alleged DUI driver

Ocean Springs police said a Florida woman was charged with felony DUI and leaving the scene of an accident after hitting a pedestrian on the Biloxi Bay Bridge.

Detective Terry Hines said witnesses reported the suspect drove the length of the bridge on the pedestrian walkway.

Police responded to the hit-and-run involving a car around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Hines said the driver, identified as Yo’Shikia Tawanna Allen, of Pensacola, FL, drove onto the walkway from the Biloxi side and hit a pedestrian on the Ocean Springs side. Allen, 30, reportedly drove off the bridge after the collision and left the scene.

The victim was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries but was later released.

Hines said officers were able to find and stop Allen with the help of the public. She is being held at the Ocean Springs Jail pending a bond hearing.

Hines said the investigation is ongoing.

