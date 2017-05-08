George County jail in a ‘debt spiral’

George County supervisors just moved $100,000 from their emergency reserve fund to cover expenses at the George County Regional Jail. Now, some supervisors are saying the jail is going to break George County’s budget. And they’re ready to do whatever is necessary to prevent that from happening. Supervisor Henry Cochran says, “We are in a debt spiral that we cannot break out of. I know this sounds like a broken record but this has got to change.”More >>
A growing number of people facing serious illness are choosing alternatives to traditional medical care.More >>
Dozens of volunteers, including active service members, turned out at Gulfport-Biloxi International today to welcome the competitors of the VA Golden Age Games.More >>
Fidget spinners, the latest toy craze that's flying off shelves everywhere. Videos on the internet show people doing tricks with the gadgets, but that's not their only use.More >>
Congestion in Gulfport. Business is growing fast along Landon Road - but Landon Road isn’t. The plans are in, but it likely will be years before relief is in sight.More >>
The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.More >>
The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.More >>
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Although the fate of many individual stores remains up in the air at this point, Lemonis says he is hopeful that at least 70-75 Gander Mountain locations will remain in business. Finding a path to profitability and correcting the company's past mistakes is key to its future.More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
A Bennettsville man has been arrested in the death of Ella Lowery of who was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville, Friday morning.More >>
We first met the Ranson Middle School student Thursday when Education Reporter Dedrick Russell explained how the 6th grader was not allowed to go on a field trip with classmates.More >>
