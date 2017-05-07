Motorcycle shop to host benefit for 5-year-old

Nix wants to sponsor other kids who wish to attend the New Orleans camp. (Photo Source: WLOX News)

It's not hard to see the tight bond 5-year-old River Allen shares with Boyce Nix.

"He's been an inspiration to me, we named the shop little river motorcycle shop," Nix said.

An inspiration, because River is living with a rare birth defect, spina bifida.

"I've watched little River go from being in a wheelchair, to walking across the lawn and crawling right on top of a bike," said Nix.

Around River's ankles are braces.

"If I don't wear em, I'll lose my balance," River said.

And he's also got a device to make sure fluids don't build up.

"River has a VP shunt in his brain and it moves the fluid through his body into his stomach," said his mom, Sue Allen.

But, it's not slowing him down. He still runs, plays, and of course, hangs with Mr. Nix. Through their friendship, Nix has learned a lot about River and kids like him.

Including that each year, River goes to a spina bifida camp in New Orleans.

"That's where they get to be around kids that are like them," Nix said.

This year, Nix is hosting a motorcycle ride with the proceeds going to Spina Bifida of Greater New Orleans' Camp Friendship.

"We're gonna have a 110 mile police escorted ride," Nix said of the June 3 event.

To donate or register for the ride, call Little River Motorcycle Shop at 228-238-3809 or stop by the shop at 4905 Seaman Rd. in Ocean Springs.

