Veterans go through Wellness Expo before Golden Age Games

By Victor Williams, Reporter
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Monday marks the start of the National Veterans Golden Age Games, but as veterans were greeted with a Wellness Expo Sunday afternoon during check-in. 

Vietnam veteran Charles Jackson explores one station to the next hoping to get some insight on his health at the Wellness expo at the Coast Convention Center. 

"I joined the military in 1966 and from there I went to basic training in Louisiana, and then to Vietnam," said Jackson. 

The recipient of three Purple Hearts, Jackson now lives in Houston; but calls Ridgeland, Miss. his home. He and hundreds of other veterans are ready to compete in the National Veterans Golden Age Games. 

"I'm gonna be bowling, and air rifling and bocce ball and shuffleboard," said Jackson. 

But as the vets arrive, organizers want to make sure the athletes are in great health.

"We have organizations from across the Mississippi Gulf Coast that have booths set up to help veterans have healthy lifestyles. That's what the games are all about, for people to be proactive and care about their health and to find ways for them to be healthier," said organizer, Mary K. Gominger.

Jackson hopes what he learns from the expo can help him before he begins to compete. 

"I hope to compete at a very high level and that's what I've been doing over the years, and that's what I want to do this year. I'm glad that we're here in Biloxi," Jackson concluded. 

