Vacant mobile home in Saucier destroyed by fire

Fire officials from Harrison County responded to a fire at a vacant trailer in Saucier early Sunday morning. Officials say the call came in around 3 a.m. for a mobile home on Bethel Road.

Firefighters from Saucier, Lizana, and McHenry -- as well as Harrison County Fire Service, Harrison County Sheriff's Office, and AMR -- all responded to the call. When they arrived, firefighters found a vacant double-wide trailer that appeared to be undergoing remodeling.

Fire Chief Pat Sullivan says flames were coming from the roof and no one was on the scene. According to Sullivan, no one was injured while putting the fire out either.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

