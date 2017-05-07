Harrison Central advances, St. Patrick eliminated and other softball playoff action

Facing elimination, Harrison Central sweeps their doubleheader at Brandon, clinching the 6A South State Championship and advancing to the 6A State Championship series against Tupelo.
After dropping game one to Choctaw Central, St. Patrick stays alive forcing a deciding game three in the 3A South State series. However, the Lady Irish fall 12-3 to the Warriors, ending their season.
SCORES:
Harrison Central 11/4
Brandon 1/1 (Final, doubleheader)
St. Patrick 12/3
Choctaw Central 2/12 (Final, doubleheader)
North Pike 4
East Central 0
East Central drops game one, travels to North Pike for game two Monday, 5/8.
Picayune 15
Long Beach 2
Picayune wins game one, hosts Long Beach for game two Monday, 5/8.
