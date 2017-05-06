Gulfport, Pearl River Central advance to South State, other baseball playoff action

Gulfport notches a three-run seventh inning against Ocean Springs, Pearl River Central sweeps Long Beach as both the Admirals and the Blue Devils head to their respective South State Championship series.

Gulfport advances to the 6A South State series for the first time under head coach Jamie McMahon, facing Oak Grove. Pearl River Central battles Hattiesburg in the 5A South State series.



SCORES:

Gulfport 6

Ocean Springs 4



Oak Grove 7

Biloxi 2

Biloxi swept by Oak Grove 2-0.



Long Beach 5

Pearl River Central 6



West Harrison 8

Hattiesburg 10



West Harrison swept by Hattiesburg 2-0.





Resurrection 5

Ethel 22 (Final in five innings)



Resurrection hosts Ethel for game three on Monday, 5/8.?