Cuddfest targets homelessness and suicide prevention

One person was killed in an accident Saturday afternoon on Highway 15.More >>
One person was killed in an accident Saturday afternoon on Highway 15.More >>
The third annual Cuddfest is named after the son of long-time homeless advocate Lynda Favre.More >>
The third annual Cuddfest is named after the son of long-time homeless advocate Lynda Favre.More >>
Nearly 30 teams of golfers are taking swings across Whispering Pines Golf Course all to support one very special little girl.More >>
Nearly 30 teams of golfers are taking swings across Whispering Pines Golf Course all to support one very special little girl.More >>
Always dreaming captured the Run for Roses after going off as the co-favorite.More >>
Always dreaming captured the Run for Roses after going off as the co-favorite.More >>
The weather this weekend has been gorgeous bringing lower humidity with overnight lows below average and afternoon highs near average with a clear sky overhead.More >>
The weather this weekend has been gorgeous bringing lower humidity with overnight lows below average and afternoon highs near average with a clear sky overhead.More >>
After 57 years in operation, Gander Mountain is going out of business and closing all of its locations nationwide.More >>
After 57 years in operation, Gander Mountain is going out of business and closing all of its locations nationwide.More >>
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Medical examiners identified a man who died after being punched outside of a Fremont Street bar over the weekend.More >>
Medical examiners identified a man who died after being punched outside of a Fremont Street bar over the weekend.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>