Cuddfest targets homelessness and suicide prevention

Sheena Hornburg, friend of Logan Cudd, wears some of his ashes in a locket to keep him close. (Photo source: WLOX)

The third annual Cuddfest is named after the son of long-time homeless advocate, Lynda Favre.

Logan Cudd took his life in 2015. Now, Favre is reaching out to the community for help with an additional mission: suicide prevention.

With the pain of Logan's death still raw, Cuddfest is helping Favre as much as it is helping her cause.

“He had deep wounds that no one could see. The invisible wounds that he thought he could deal with but he couldn’t,” Favre said. “He just felt like there was no help for him....if he only knew how many lives he touched.”

The event was the idea of Logan's friends who gathered at his home after his memorial, made a cross in his honor, and then did what he loved to do: Enjoy company, eat crawfish, and help people.

“He does not what this to be about him. He was not a selfish person,” Favre said. “He would not have it. He would have a fit. He wants this to be something about people needing help.”

The $15 donation included all the crawfish you could eat, entertainment, and plenty of friends. Money raised from the event will go toward suicide awareness and advocating for the homeless.

Friend and volunteer Ashley Cuevas knows depression well with several bouts herself.

Favre believes the effort will help those in need.

“You are definitely not alone. I am a survivor. I am definitely someone who has been there. I’m not afraid to admit that. I have come out much stronger," said Favre. "If I can get past it, anyone can. Depression leads to darkness and to know that I have people, like people here, that are just here for me, is comforting. Because if I didn't have people here for me, I’d be alone, and that’s the darkest place for anyone to be - is to be alone.”

Sheena Hornburg was a friend of Logan Cudd for 19 years. She keeps a part of him with her all the time.

“He believed that he didn't have very many people that he could speak to about it,” Hornburg said. “And he does, he’s got everybody here to run to. He just didn’t know and now it’s too late. So, we’re here to show that we do care.”

