Beautiful weekend weather lingers into week ahead

The weather this weekend has been gorgeous bringing lower humidity with overnight lows below average and afternoon highs near average with a clear sky overhead.

The nice weather has been brought on by high pressure having a stronger influence on our weather pattern. The high pressure that is bringing us the nice weather this weekend will linger into the work week as well.

No rain is expected through Wednesday, as this high pressure continues to influence our weather, but as it shifts to the east we will have something change in our forecast.

With high pressure shifting east we get more southerly winds, bringing in slightly more humid conditions.

Rain chances don't return until we move into Thursday and Friday as a cold front approaches from the northeast.

With the drier weather through the middle of the week and plenty of sunshine, remember to stay hydrated if you will be working outdoors and wear plenty of sunscreen as the UV index will stay very high through Wednesday.

Enjoy the nice, drier weather for the rest of the weekend and into the middle of next week.

