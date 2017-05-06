Jackson County community hosts cancer benefit

Support is pouring in from across Jackson County. (Photo Source: WLOX News)

Nearly 30 teams of golfers are taking swings across Whispering Pines Golf Course all to support one very special little girl.

"I'm 9 years old and I'm in 3rd grade, and I like to play softball," said Gracie Seymour, who is battling a rare form of brain cancer.

She's about to start her third round of chemo and radiation.

"She was diagnosed with a tumor they went in and removed it out and it came back as Giant Cell Glioblastoma, cancerous," said dad Keith Seymour of the fist-sized tumor.

Both the treatment and transportation to see doctors at the University of Alabama in Birmingham are racking up some big costs. The community decided to rally together to host this benefit.

"In life you always wanna help those in need, especially when it's a child," said Judge Jason Thornton, one of the organizers.

The family says they're overwhelmed from the support. Gracie's dad says it's all by the grace of God.

"For people that are non-believers, I don't see how they can make it through things like this without having Jesus Christ," Seymour said.

Gracie says she's ready to put this all behind her.

"I just want it to be over so I can live a normal life," she said.

The community says they'll be with her each step of the way until she gets there.

In addition to the golf tournament, there was also a BBQ plate sale, silent auction, a concert, plus a number of family fun activities.

