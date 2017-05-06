At least 1 killed in Hwy. 15 accident

One person was killed in a motorcycle-involved accident Saturday afternoon.

Highway 15 in Harrison County was temporarily shut down about two miles north of Lamey Bridge Road.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a 27-year-old Gulfport man was driving a motorcycle nothing on Highway 15 when he lost control. The victim went off of the right side of the highway and was ejected.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The accident is under investigation.

