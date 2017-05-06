Volunteers prepare for National Veterans Golden Age Games

Volunteers are preparing for the National Veterans Golden Age Games, an Olympic-style set of games on the Coast.

The event is designed to promote healthy living.

"They do track and field events, they do shuffleboards, they do pickleball, ping pong, horseshoes. It's just anything you can think of," said Biloxi VA Public Affairs Officer, Mary K. Gominger.

Hosted by the Biloxi VA, all veterans over the age of 55 enrolled in VA Healthcare have the chance to go for the gold.

"We have over 800 veterans that will be coming to Biloxi. Some are already arriving, but most will be arriving tomorrow for the competitions that start on Monday," said Gominger.

Athletes, spectators, and volunteers come to the Coast from across the country for the event.

"We are setting up for the horseshoe competition. So we've been measuring it all out and setting it up to make sure it's all ready for this week," said said Americorp volunteer Lindsey Jesberg.

Jesberg decided to volunteer because she enjoys interact with the veterans.

"I know they're from all different parts of the military and war, so we're talking to different people and hearing their stories is what I'm most excited for," Jesberg concluded.

Nikkita Hogan is volunteering for a different reason.

"I'm doing it for them because, at the end of the day, I have people in my family who are veterans. I may not necessarily know all the veterans around here, but I feel like they're just like my family and I would treat them the way I would my family," said Hogan.

The games begin on Monday, and will last until Thursday. The community is invited to come out and watch, volunteers can sign up on site.

