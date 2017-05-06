Cops dancing on doughnut shops for good cause

Ocean Springs' finest are spending their Saturday dancing on top of Krispy Kreme to raise money for the Special Olympics. (Photo source: Ocean Springs Police Dept)

We've all heard the old saying about cops loving doughnuts, but what about cops ON TOP of doughnut shops?

If you're riding past Krispy Kreme in Ocean Springs Saturday, look up and you'll see a group of the city's finest staring back down at you from on top of the eatery's roof.

Police officers around the country, including in Ocean Springs, are standing proud and tall on the roofs of Krispy Kreme's in an effort to raise both funds and awareness for the Special Olympics. It's the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Visitors to the store will find officers collecting donations from customers, who will get a sweet treat in return from Krispy Kreme.

The nationwide fundraiser has been happening on rooftops across the country for the last 15 years and has raised over a million dollars in that time. All of the money goes to benefit the athletes that compete in the Special Olympics.

Ocean Springs Police Department will be at the Krispy Kreme on Bienville Blvd. until 4 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.