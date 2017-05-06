Police looking for 2 suspects in Best Buy theft

Police say the two suspects drove off in this black SUV. (Photo source: D'Iberville Police Dept)

Police are asking for help to identify this man and woman suspected of stealing from Best Buy in D'Iberville in April. (Photo source: D'Iberville Police Dept.)

Police in D'Iberville are asking for the public's help identifying two people suspected of shoplifting from Best Buy back in April.

The theft happened on April 2, say authorities. Police say they believe the woman distracted the store's employees while the man stole a computer system valued at more than $1,000. The suspects fled in a black SUV, which was parked behind the Ten Dollar Boutique.

D'Iberville Police ask anyone who can identify the suspects or provide any other information about this crime to contact them at 228-396-4252 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.