Harrison Central drops heart-breaker to Brandon, other softball playoff scores

Three-time defending 6A state champions Harrison Central drops a 2-1 heart-breaker at home to Brandon in game one of their South State series. Due to inclement weather this week, some of our area softball squads closed out round three action tonight while others began South State contests.

THIRD ROUND SCORES:

Picayune 5

Wayne County 4



Picayune faces Long Beach in 5A South State series beginning Saturday, 5/6.



East Central 8

Newton County 7



East Central faces defending 4A state champion North Pike in South State series beginning Saturday, 5/6.

SOUTH STATE SCORES:

Brandon 2

Harrison Central 1



St. Patrick 6

Choctaw Central 7