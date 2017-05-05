Gulfport snags game one from Ocean Springs, other baseball round - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport snags game one from Ocean Springs, other baseball round three playoff action

WLOX -

Jacob Roberts knocked a two-run RBI single in the 5th to give Gulfport the 2-1 win over Ocean Springs, as nine area teams battle it out in the third round of the MHSAA baseball playoffs. 

SCORES (all game one scores unless otherwise noted):

Ocean Springs 1
Gulfport 2

Biloxi 5
Oak Grove 4

Pearl River Central 10
Long Beach 3

Hattiesburg 12
West Harrison 2

West Lauderdale 5
East Central 4 (Game two final, East Central eliminated)

Ethel 0
Resurrection 6

