Gulfport snags game one from Ocean Springs, other baseball round three playoff action

Jacob Roberts knocked a two-run RBI single in the 5th to give Gulfport the 2-1 win over Ocean Springs, as nine area teams battle it out in the third round of the MHSAA baseball playoffs.
SCORES (all game one scores unless otherwise noted):
Ocean Springs 1
Gulfport 2
Biloxi 5
Oak Grove 4
Pearl River Central 10
Long Beach 3
Hattiesburg 12
West Harrison 2
West Lauderdale 5
East Central 4 (Game two final, East Central eliminated)
Ethel 0
Resurrection 6
