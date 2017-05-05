Gulfport snags game one from Ocean Springs, other baseball round three playoff action

Jacob Roberts knocked a two-run RBI single in the 5th to give Gulfport the 2-1 win over Ocean Springs, as nine area teams battle it out in the third round of the MHSAA baseball playoffs.

SCORES (all game one scores unless otherwise noted):

Ocean Springs 1

Gulfport 2



Biloxi 5

Oak Grove 4



Pearl River Central 10

Long Beach 3



Hattiesburg 12

West Harrison 2



West Lauderdale 5

East Central 4 (Game two final, East Central eliminated)



Ethel 0

Resurrection 6

