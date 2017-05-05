Gulfport product Jonathan Holder earns first win in the majors

Throwing a one-hit scoreless 8th inning in the New York Yankees' 3-2 win over the Chicago Cubs Friday, Gulfport and Mississippi State product Jonathan Holder notched his first career win in the majors.

The Gulfport native entered Friday's game with 9.0 innings pitched and ten strikeouts in eleven appearances this season, but had yet to earn a decision. Holder made his MLB debut in September 2016, throwing a perfect sixth inning of relief for the Yankees.