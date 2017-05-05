18 wheeler stuck on Long Beach tracks - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

18 wheeler stuck on Long Beach tracks

(Photo source: Hugo Nievas) (Photo source: Hugo Nievas)
LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) -

An 18 wheeler is stuck on the tracks at Richards Ave. & Railroad in Long Beach.

Officials are working to remove the truck, no further details are available at this time.

