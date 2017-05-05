Woman killed in Gulfport house fire identified

Investigators with the Gulfport Fire Department are looking into a deadly fire. According to authorities, the blaze broke out at a home off Locust Hill Drive in Gulfport.

Gulfport Fire and the state fire marshal have been hard at work all morning at the scene of a fatal fire in the Windsong neighborhood. (Photo source: WLOX)

Only one person was inside, and authorities say they did not make it out. (Photo source: WLOX)

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove has identified the woman who died in a Gulfport house fire early Wednesday morning.

The coroner said 38-year-old Erica Trahan is the woman who died in that blaze in the Windsong subdivision off Three Rivers Rd. A cause of death has not been determined.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the deadly fire. The house of Locust Hill Dr. caught fire around 2:30 a.m.

Firefighters responded to the scene after neighbors called for help.

