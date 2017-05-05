Slot machine theft suspects arrested

A duo accused of stealing a cash-out ticket from the Beau Rivage turned themselves in on Friday.

The Biloxi Police Department received reports of the theft on May 1. The victim had reportedly left a slot machine unattended when Christopher Ray Kinney and Gina Renee Kinney stole a cash-out ticket worth more than $1,000.

After police received multiple tips, the suspects turned themselves in without incident. Both are charged with grand larceny, and were each given a $10,000 bond.

