I-10 eastbound back open after Hancock Co. crash - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

I-10 eastbound back open after Hancock Co. crash

(Photo source: Kelvin Skinner) (Photo source: Kelvin Skinner)
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

An overturned vehicle has been cleared from the roadway and eastbound traffic is flowing again on I-10 in Hancock County.

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said the multi-vehicle crash happened near the eight mile marker. MHP reported multiple injuries in the crash, but the conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.

