Biloxi plans to convert old school into shelter for homeless families

The Rev. Tom Mims says a shelter component for families, to include women and children, is certainly needed. (Photo source: WLOX)

The City of Biloxi is in the early stages of a plan to convert the old Beauvoir Elementary School building into a service center and shelter for homeless families.

Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich was recognized by the White House last year for successful efforts to eradicate homelessness among veterans. Now, he wants to tackle the larger problem of finding a solution to do away with homelessness in the city.

"This isn't a Band-Aid approach," said city spokesman Vincent Creel. "The mayor wants to bring together the myriad agencies and organizations that work with the homeless and create a central location to address the issue."

The Rev. Tom Mims works with the homeless at the Gulf Coast Rescue Mission. He provides shelter, but it's only for the men. Mims says a shelter component for families, to include women and children, is certainly needed.

