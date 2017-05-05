Suspect confesses to hitting wife with hammer; charged with murder

A Gulfport man charged with first degree murder of his wife made an initial appearance in court on Friday.

According to an affidavit, William Douglas Bryant called police on May 3 to report that hit he his wife with a hammer two to three days prior, and that she was dead.

When police arrived to Legacy Gulf Pointe Apartments that afternoon, they found the body of 43-year-old Kari Whitley

Bryant was taken into custody without incident, and has since been issued a $1,000,000 bond.

