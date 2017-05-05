Suspect confesses to hitting wife with hammer; charged with murder

The City of Biloxi is in the early stages of a plan to convert the old Beauvoir Elementary School building into a service center and shelter for homeless families.More >>
People are drying off after a wet morning on the Seabee base in Gulfport. No, there wasn't any rain. But, there sure was a lot of water. And it was all for a great cause.More >>
A Gulfport man charged with first degree murder of his wife made an initial appearance in court on Friday.More >>
The City of Biloxi says the state legislature violated the Mississippi Constitution and broke its own rules when it took money due the city to cover state budget shortfalls in 2016.More >>
Moss Point's ward one alderman seat may have to be decided by a coin toss. It comes after a state-mandated recount of votes from Tuesday’s municipal primary elections ended in a tie.More >>
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said two people are injured and deputies were searching for an armed and dangerous suspect after an incident at a plant in Fountain Inn on Friday morning.More >>
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.More >>
A mother's Facebook post about fears at the Outlet Mall of Mississippi has created a firestorm of controversy on social media. The shopper thought a stranger wanted to kidnap her 11-year-old child. Yet she did not contact police immediately.More >>
