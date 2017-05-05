Biloxi claims MS legislature broke rules to cover budget shortfalls

The City of Biloxi says the state legislature violated the Mississippi Constitution and broke its own rules when it took money due the city to cover state budget shortfalls in 2016.

In court papers filed Friday, the city laid out arguments to bolster its lawsuit filed to get $600,000 in Point Cadet rent money for the land where the Golden Nugget Casino sits.

The city alleges House Bill 878, which moved $18 million from the Secretary of State's Office funds to the general fund, was passed within five days of the end of the legislative session, which violates the state constitution. Biloxi also argues the specific account with the Point Cadet rent money was added to HB 878 secretly through a "phantom-authored memo."

