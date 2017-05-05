Runoff, not coin toss, will decide Moss Point primary race

The Democratic Executive Committee said the recount is happening because one candidate running for an alderman seat lost by one vote. (Photo source: WLOX)

Confusion surrounded a primary election recount Friday in Moss Point in a race that's still too close to call.

The Democratic Executive Committee held the recount because only one vote separated the candidates after Tuesday's municipal election for the Ward 1 alderman race.

When all the votes were counted Friday, James Smith and Sherwood Bradford finished with the exact same number of votes.

The Democratic Executive Committee then suggested a coin toss to decide the winner, but the law says a runoff must be held in the event of a tie.

A representative with the Secretary of State’s Office said they did receive a call from a concerned citizen about the election and contacted the appropriate municipal officials.

“The Secretary of State’s Office does not run municipal elections and has no authority to run municipal elections. The Secretary of State did receive a call from a concerned citizen and contacted the appropriate municipal officials to let them know what the law requires,” said Leah Smith, spokeswoman for the Secretary of State’s Office.

“According to state law, if no candidate gets 50 percent plus one, then top two candidates proceed to a runoff.”

