Moss Point race may be decided by a coin toss

The Democratic Executive Committee said the recount is happening because one candidate running for an alderman seat lost by one vote. (Photo source: WLOX)

Moss Point's ward one alderman seat may have to be decided by a coin toss. It comes after a state-mandated recount of votes from Tuesday’s municipal primary elections ended in a tie.

THE NUMBERS ARE IN! The only thing that's changed is the winner of ward 1. There's a two way tie between James Smith and Sherwood Bradford. pic.twitter.com/XzYcvsulnp — Victor Williams (@VictorWLOX) May 5, 2017

The ward one race originally ended with just one vote separating candidates James Smith and Sherwood Bradford.

The Democratic Executive Committee said one candidate requested the recount after several ballots were found in the wrong ballot box in the wrong polling location. The candidate claimed the sitting mayor tried to interfere with the election by not allowing those misplaced ballots to be counted. City officials say that’s not true.

Democratic Executive Committee officials are unsure how the error happened, but they are working now to rectify the situation.

The vote count in all the city's other races matched up with the earlier count.

Also turns out that votes from Ward 4 must be verified to make sure Ennit Morris is the rightful winner. — Victor Williams (@VictorWLOX) May 5, 2017

