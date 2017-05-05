Man with 3 previous DUI convictions arrested for DUI in Gulfport

Plans are in place to expand an apprenticeship program at Ingalls. The first year of Shipbuilder Academy for high school seniors at Ingalls is coming to a close.More >>
Plans are in place to expand an apprenticeship program at Ingalls. The first year of Shipbuilder Academy for high school seniors at Ingalls is coming to a close.More >>
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.More >>
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.More >>
People are drying off after a wet morning on the Seabee base in Gulfport. No, there wasn't any rain. But, there sure was a lot of water. And it was all for a great cause.More >>
People are drying off after a wet morning on the Seabee base in Gulfport. No, there wasn't any rain. But, there sure was a lot of water. And it was all for a great cause.More >>
The commission of nine, including the Mayor of Vicksburg, plans to gather data from all states that currently have a lottery. Mississippi is only one of six that doesn't have a system in place.More >>
Speaker of the House Philip Gunn, says while many have asked for a state-wide lottery, no one has ever looked into how much revenue the gambling outlet would produce for our state or how much it would cost to even start one up.More >>
Record-cold temperatures were reported for parts of the WLOX area of South Mississippi on Friday morning.More >>
Record-cold temperatures were reported for parts of the WLOX area of South Mississippi on Friday morning.More >>
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.More >>
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.More >>
Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.More >>
Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.More >>
An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.More >>
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.More >>
A photo of the officer has been shared thousands of times since Monday.More >>
A photo of the officer has been shared thousands of times since Monday.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>