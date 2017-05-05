Man with 3 previous DUI convictions arrested for DUI in Gulfport - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Man with 3 previous DUI convictions arrested for DUI in Gulfport

Brett James Ducote (Photo source: WLOX) Brett James Ducote (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

A Pass Christian man faces felony charges after being arrested for driving under the influence a third time. 

Gulfport Police arrested Brett James Ducote, 36, around 5:30am Friday. A patrol officer stopped him for a traffic violation in the area of 15th Street and 22nd Avenue, then noticed he was intoxicated. 

A check on his record turned up three previous convictions for DUI.

Ducote is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility in lieu of a $40,000 bond. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly