Man with 3 previous DUI convictions arrested for DUI in Gulfport

A Pass Christian man faces felony charges after being arrested for driving under the influence a third time.

Gulfport Police arrested Brett James Ducote, 36, around 5:30am Friday. A patrol officer stopped him for a traffic violation in the area of 15th Street and 22nd Avenue, then noticed he was intoxicated.

A check on his record turned up three previous convictions for DUI.

Ducote is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility in lieu of a $40,000 bond.

