Bee wash has Seabee base buzzing

People are drying off after a wet morning on the Seabee base in Gulfport. No, there wasn't any rain. But, there sure was a lot of water. And it was all for a great cause.

Seabee supporters understand you just can't have the mascot of a military base being dirty. So, the bee at the Seabee base needs a good washing at least once a year. That's where the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) comes in. The annual Bee Washing takes care of cleaning the mascot while raising funds for the society.

Base leaders take up brushes, buckets, and costumes, and then get to work while Seabees pay to assist, dousing them in the process. Alice Huffman is the director of NMCRS. “It's really when we get a chance to put the fun in the fund drive,” she said. “We have 13 people who are nominated. The top six fundraisers are out here this morning. They are eager this morning to get up there and give the bee her annual wash. It provides the funds we need to be able to provide emergency assistance to our sailors and Marines and Seabees active-duty, retired, and their survivors.”

The society has raised $117,000 during this year's campaign. About $2,500 came from the bee wash.

