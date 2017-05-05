Record-cold Cinco de Mayo

Afternoon temperatures will be below normal on Friday, near normal on Saturday and Sunday, and then becoming slightly warmer than normal next week.

Morning temperatures will remain chilly for Saturday and perhaps for Sunday. Temps fall back in line by next week with what's typical for this time of year.

Records were tied and even broken on Friday morning due to the chill.

A dip in the jet stream causes chilly temperatures for Friday across the Southeast U.S.

Is it really Cinco de Mayo? Because it feels more like St. Patrick's Day!

Record-cold temperatures were reported for parts of the WLOX area of South Mississippi on Friday morning.

Gulfport chilled to 48 degrees early Friday morning. This broke its 2013 record of 50 degrees. Wiggins managed to tie its record of 46 degrees.

"This was the coldest May 5th on record for parts of our region," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "All of this colder air is thanks to a cold front that passed yesterday as well as a dip in the jetstream across the southeastern United States."

For Friday afternoon, parts of the southeast region are forecast to only warm into the 50s. While on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, low to mid 70s are expected.

"Cooler mornings are going to be a thing for the next few days," Williams said.

The forecast shows below-normal temperatures in the 40s and 50s for much of South Mississippi heading into Saturday and Sunday.

A warm up is expected over the weekend. By Monday, the morning temperatures fall in line with what we typically see this time of year: 60s. And the afternoons will be warmer too with highs reaching the 80s again beginning Sunday.

"With summer just one month away, enjoy this cool air while it lasts," said Williams.

