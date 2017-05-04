Shuckers outfielder Victor Roache traded to Dodgers

Victor Roache stands at third in an exhibition game against William Carey University

The Milwaukee Brewers announced the following roster moves this afternoon:

· OF Victor Roache traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers for PTBNL or cash

· RHP Aaron Wilkerson removed from Temporary Inactive list and added to active roster

Roache, 25, spent parts of the past three seasons with the Shuckers. The 2012 first-round draft pick (28th overall) of the Milwaukee Brewers batted .176 (13 for 74) this season, hitting four doubles and driving in eight runs.

Roache missed the second half of the 2016 season with a lower left leg fibular fracture. After earning a promotion to Double-A midway through the 2015 season, he earned Southern League Player of the Week honors for the week of July 20, 2015.

Wilkerson, 27, is 2-2 with a 3.26 ERA in four starts with the Shuckers this season. He returns to the Shuckers after going on paternity leave on April 24.

The current Shuckers roster consists of 24 active players, with four additional players on the disabled list. RHP Tristan Archer was promoted to Triple-A Colorado Springs this morning.