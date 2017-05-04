Ingalls plans to expand Shipbuilder Academy

Plans are in place to expand an apprenticeship program at Ingalls. The first year of Shipbuilder Academy for high school seniors at Ingalls is coming to a close.More >>
People are drying off after a wet morning on the Seabee base in Gulfport. No, there wasn't any rain. But, there sure was a lot of water. And it was all for a great cause.More >>
Record-cold temperatures were reported for parts of the WLOX area of South Mississippi on Friday morning.More >>
Officials say 2017 is a big year for the state's casino industry. Mississippi is set to celebrate 25 years of gaming.More >>
Biloxi is rolling out a bike-sharing program. Starting Friday, residents will see bicycle rental stations at the Biloxi Visitors Center and MGM Park.More >>
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.More >>
An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.More >>
Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
A chaotic scene at an apartment complex is under investigation after a fight led to some angry residents using their vehicles as weapons.More >>
A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight from Maui to Los Angeles and were even threatened with arrest because they refused to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son.More >>
Relieved Republicans muscled their health care bill through the House Thursday, taking their biggest step toward dismantling the Obama health care overhaul since Donald Trump took office.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
