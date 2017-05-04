D.R.E.A.M.S. Foundation to host annual gala

Diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at the age of 2, Shaudell Brooks' mother knew it wouldn't slow her down.

Years later, Brooks has become a champion for the cause that affects millions of people just like her.

Brooks founded the D.R.E.A.M.S. Foundation in hopes of leading a campaign to raise disability awareness.

The non-profit organization that was originally founded by the then-University of South Alabama scholar to unify students with and without disabilities. Her goal: To inform and raise awareness to the community of the university about disability rights and issues.

By doing, Shaudell was able to make the college experience more enjoyable and successful for all. It was such a success at USA, she expanded to serve different communities across the Gulf Coast .

On June 10, the advocate is hosting the second annual Black Tie Gala & Silent auction to raise money for the organization.

The event will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn in Pascagoula, beginning at 5 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the hotel, or online.

The inaugural event in 2016 raised more than $9,000.

