Religious leaders: Politics second to teaching the Gospel

The National Day of Prayer took on a different meaning to some religious leaders with President Trump’s latest executive order designed to protect religious expression when it comes to politics.More >>
Officials confirm that a suspicious death investigation in Gulfport is now a homicide investigation.More >>
Biloxi is rolling out a bike-sharing program. Starting Friday, residents will see bicycle rental stations at the Biloxi Visitors Center and MGM Park.More >>
Crews had already been working to get the roadways back in shape for drivers before winds kicked the sand right back onto Highway 90 overnight.More >>
A crowd of about 50 or so dodged the raindrops in Gulfport to attend a National Day of Prayer program in Jones Park.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight from Maui to Los Angeles and were even threatened with arrest because they refused to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
Relieved Republicans muscled their health care bill through the House Thursday, taking their biggest step toward dismantling the Obama health care overhaul since Donald Trump took office.More >>
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
Charleston Police and the Charleston County Coroner's Office say they are working to identify human remains inside a shoe found at the Charleston Marina on Monday.More >>
A former Hudson kindergarten teacher already charged with having sex with four students now faces eight new criminal charges, according to Angelina County Jail records.More >>
Investigators say the bounty hunters were looking for someone else when they opened fire on four people in a car.More >>
