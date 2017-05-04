CYP hosts 9th annual Black Tie & Blue Jeans Gala

For the ninth year in a row, the Coast Young Professionals are honoring 10 accomplished and influential mentors on the Coast.

The June 8 Black Tie & Blue Jeans Gala at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Biloxi will feature both networking and music.

According to the organization, "Coast Young Professionals have nominated several of their mentors for the Forever Young award. Forever Young candidates are persons of professional integrity who exemplify the spirit of service to their professions and who have, by their leadership, made a significant contribution to the advancement of a Coast Young Professionals Member's career through mentoring."

The following nominees will receive the 2017 "Forever Young" award:

Renee Areng , Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast

Cindy DeFrances, Lynn Meadows Discovery Center

, Lynn Meadows Discovery Center Lori Harper, Ingalls Shipbuilding

Edmond E. Hughes, Jr., Ingalls Shipbuilding

Eric Kravette, The First, A National Banking Association

Rachel Leggitt, Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc.

Chipper McDermott, City of Pass Christian

Thad McIntyre, PowerMark Properties

Dr. Steven G. Miller, The University of Southern Mississippi

Tommy Murphy, Mississippi Power

Amber Olsen, Nextaff Gulf Coast

Joy Lambert Phillips, Hancock Bank

Kady Beaoui Pietz, The University of Southern Mississippi

Dorothy Roberts, Robin's Nest in the Pass

Kathy Springer, Merit Health Biloxi

Dr. Carmen Walters, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

Clay Williams, Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport

, Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport Elmer Williams, Community Bank

Tickets for the gala are $40 each, and include admission, heavy hor d'oeuvres, a photobooth, and a chase bar.

On May 11, the community is invited to attend Forever Young Insights, a discussion from past award recipients and their experiences as young professionals.

For ticket information to either event, contact CYP Director Olivia Munn at 228-604-0014, or cyp@mscoastchamber.com.

