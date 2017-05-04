Biloxi launching bike-sharing service

Biloxi is rolling out a bike-sharing program.

Starting Friday, residents will see bicycle rental stations at the Biloxi Visitors Center and MGM Park. The bicycles will be available in an automated rental service through Zagster, a bike share provider.

Zagster has launched its service at cities and colleges across the country. Here's how it works: Participants download the Zagster app, enter contact and personal information, receive a code to unlock a bike, and ride.

Each station will have five bicycles for rent. Participants will pay $3 per hour for up to 8 hours. An annual membership is also available for $25, which offers free rides of less than one hour.

City leaders say the service is part of a plan to utilize the growing number of bike lanes in Biloxi. The city now has marked bike lanes on Veterans Avenue, and on parts of Porter Avenue, Howard Avenue, Reynoir Street, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Main Street.

"Bike sharing is a great addition to the downtown area," Mayor Gilich said. "It enables our many visitors to get out of their hotel rooms, leave their cars in the garage, and explore Biloxi at a leisurely pace."

Mayor Fofo Gilich will host an unveiling ceremony for the service on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at the Biloxi Visitors Center. A bike parade to MGM Park will follow. All interested riders are invited to participate at no cost.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.