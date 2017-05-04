Faithful gather across South MS for National Day of Prayer - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Faithful gather across South MS for National Day of Prayer

The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress, and signed into law by Pres. Truman. (Photo source: WLOX) The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress, and signed into law by Pres. Truman. (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

A crowd of about 50 or so dodged the raindrops in Gulfport to attend a National Day of Prayer program in Jones Park. Mayor Billy Hewes read the official proclamation and then told the crowd about his recent experience parachuting into the park during Navy Week. 

"Right before we jumped, these men joined hands and prayed together for our safety," Mayor Hewes recalled. 

He told the group it's good to know there are those in our military who don't hesitate to pray and ask for God's blessing. 

Brad Holt with Youth for Christ prayed for education and our children. 

"The state may own those school buildings," he said, "But those children are yours, God."  

Rev. Tom Mims, who directs the Gulf Coast Rescue Mission, prayed for the church. He told the group the church has always "been the foundation" of this country. He said it's time for church leaders to be bold and reclaim that foundation. 

Music was also a part of the noon hour event. Eva Black sang a rousing rendition of the National Anthem. She and the Nichols family also lifted the spirits of those gathered by singing "God of this City" with pleasing harmonies. 

Rain blew under the Leo Seal pavilion near the end of the program, causing folks to huddle closer together. 

Organizer Jane Long would later say, "When I saw everyone moving closer together, I thought it was a movement of the Spirit, rather than the rainfall."

According to the event's website, the National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Biloxi launching bike-sharing service

    Biloxi launching bike-sharing service

    Thursday, May 4 2017 4:41 PM EDT2017-05-04 20:41:51 GMT

    Biloxi is rolling out a bike-sharing program. Starting Friday, residents will see bicycle rental stations at the Biloxi Visitors Center and MGM Park. 

    More >>

    Biloxi is rolling out a bike-sharing program. Starting Friday, residents will see bicycle rental stations at the Biloxi Visitors Center and MGM Park. 

    More >>

  • Sand dunes make drive along Hwy. 90 quite messy

    Sand dunes make drive along Hwy. 90 quite messy

    Thursday, May 4 2017 4:33 PM EDT2017-05-04 20:33:52 GMT

    Crews had already been working to get the roadways back in shape for drivers before winds kicked the sand right back onto Highway 90 overnight.

    More >>

    Crews had already been working to get the roadways back in shape for drivers before winds kicked the sand right back onto Highway 90 overnight.

    More >>

  • Faithful gather across South MS for National Day of Prayer

    Faithful gather across South MS for National Day of Prayer

    Thursday, May 4 2017 2:29 PM EDT2017-05-04 18:29:41 GMT
    The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress, and signed into law by Pres. Truman. (Photo source: WLOX)The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress, and signed into law by Pres. Truman. (Photo source: WLOX)

    A crowd of about 50 or so dodged the raindrops in Gulfport to attend a National Day of Prayer program in Jones Park. 

    More >>

    A crowd of about 50 or so dodged the raindrops in Gulfport to attend a National Day of Prayer program in Jones Park. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly