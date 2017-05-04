Faithful gather across South MS for National Day of Prayer

The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress, and signed into law by Pres. Truman. (Photo source: WLOX)

A crowd of about 50 or so dodged the raindrops in Gulfport to attend a National Day of Prayer program in Jones Park. Mayor Billy Hewes read the official proclamation and then told the crowd about his recent experience parachuting into the park during Navy Week.

"Right before we jumped, these men joined hands and prayed together for our safety," Mayor Hewes recalled.

He told the group it's good to know there are those in our military who don't hesitate to pray and ask for God's blessing.

Brad Holt with Youth for Christ prayed for education and our children.

"The state may own those school buildings," he said, "But those children are yours, God."

Rev. Tom Mims, who directs the Gulf Coast Rescue Mission, prayed for the church. He told the group the church has always "been the foundation" of this country. He said it's time for church leaders to be bold and reclaim that foundation.

Music was also a part of the noon hour event. Eva Black sang a rousing rendition of the National Anthem. She and the Nichols family also lifted the spirits of those gathered by singing "God of this City" with pleasing harmonies.

Rain blew under the Leo Seal pavilion near the end of the program, causing folks to huddle closer together.

Organizer Jane Long would later say, "When I saw everyone moving closer together, I thought it was a movement of the Spirit, rather than the rainfall."

According to the event's website, the National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.