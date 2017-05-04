Faithful gather across South MS for National Day of Prayer

Biloxi is rolling out a bike-sharing program. Starting Friday, residents will see bicycle rental stations at the Biloxi Visitors Center and MGM Park.More >>
Crews had already been working to get the roadways back in shape for drivers before winds kicked the sand right back onto Highway 90 overnight.More >>
A crowd of about 50 or so dodged the raindrops in Gulfport to attend a National Day of Prayer program in Jones Park.More >>
A Lucedale man who escaped from a deputy's patrol car last month is finally back in custody. U.S. Marshals arrested Charles "Bo" Mott at an apartment complex in Mobile Wednesday night.More >>
For the first time in 12 years, Long Beach will have a new mayor. George Bass, the former fire chief, is preparing to take office on July 1 and his biggest priority is to create new revenue for the city.More >>
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
The charges come after a chaotic scene in Clarksville on April 23, where police said the bounty hunters shot at the four people in the sedan and chased them for seven miles.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.More >>
