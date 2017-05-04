Lucedale man who escaped from patrol car arrested in Mobile

Jessica Brown is charged with felony aiding escape. She bonded out of the Jackson County Adult Detention Center and is now in the George County jail on unrelated charges. (Photo source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

U.S. Marshals arrested Charles "Bo" Mott at an apartment complex in Mobile Wednesday night. (Photo source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

A Lucedale man who escaped from a deputy's patrol car last month is finally back in custody. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Charles "Bo" Mott at an apartment complex in Mobile Wednesday night.

April 12, an informant told the Jackson County Sheriff's Department Mott stole a truck at a house on Coda Road in Helena. Deputies had a warrant for his arrest on receiving stolen property, so they picked him up and put him in their patrol car.

While deputies searched the house, Sheriff Mike Ezell said the informant, 27-year-old Jessica Danielle Brown, opened the car door to let Mott escape.

Sheriff Ezell says along with receiving stolen property, Mott is charged with felony escape. He also faces charges from other agencies for various crimes, including narcotics violations.

At the time of his arrest in Mobile, investigators say he was driving yet another stolen vehicle. His female passenger was also taken into custody for warrants out of Bayou La Batre.

Jessica Brown is charged with felony aiding escape. She bonded out of the Jackson County Adult Detention Center and is now in the George County jail on unrelated charges.

