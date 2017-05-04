Sand dunes make drive along Hwy. 90 quite messy - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Sand dunes make drive along Hwy. 90 quite messy

During Sunday's storm, a WLOX reporter and photographer help a stranded motorist on Hwy. 90 in Gulfport Sunday morning. (Photo source: WLOX) During Sunday's storm, a WLOX reporter and photographer help a stranded motorist on Hwy. 90 in Gulfport Sunday morning. (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

A warning for drivers heading to work or to school. A second storm system has created a second mess for Highway 90 drivers, and more work for cleanup crews. Blowing sand covers several sections of the beachfront highway. In some areas near Highway 90 and Hewes Avenue, the sand has piled up into small dunes. And those dunes have plenty of tire tracks through them, the result of drivers trying to get from Gulfport to Biloxi.

The roads are passable. However, you urged to drive cautiously, especially in the areas piled up with sand.

A weekend storm system caused a similar mess. MDOT had crews scooping up sand earlier this week, causing pockets of Highway 90 to be reduced to one lane. Just as that cleanup work seemed to be finishing up, more sand appeared.

Fire crews in Long Beach and Gulfport were quite busy as the Wednesday night storm system raced across the coast. Multiple reports of lightning strikes sparked fires in both of those cities.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Sand dunes make drive along Hwy. 90 quite messy

    Sand dunes make drive along Hwy. 90 quite messy

    Thursday, May 4 2017 8:02 AM EDT2017-05-04 12:02:30 GMT
    During Sunday's storm, a WLOX reporter and photographer help a stranded motorist on Hwy. 90 in Gulfport Sunday morning. (Photo source: WLOX)During Sunday's storm, a WLOX reporter and photographer help a stranded motorist on Hwy. 90 in Gulfport Sunday morning. (Photo source: WLOX)

    A second storm system has created a second mess for Highway 90 drivers, and more work for cleanup crews. Blowing sand covers several sections of the beachfront highway. In some areas near Highway 90 and Hewes Avenue, the sand has piled up into small dunes. And those dunes have plenty of tire tracks through them, the result of drivers trying to get from Gulfport to Biloxi.

    More >>

    A second storm system has created a second mess for Highway 90 drivers, and more work for cleanup crews. Blowing sand covers several sections of the beachfront highway. In some areas near Highway 90 and Hewes Avenue, the sand has piled up into small dunes. And those dunes have plenty of tire tracks through them, the result of drivers trying to get from Gulfport to Biloxi.

    More >>

  • OS computer glitch sends out old water bills

    OS computer glitch sends out old water bills

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-05-04 00:58:17 GMT

    Mickey McClendon and more than 9,000 others in Ocean Springs are slowly learning why something seemed off on their most recent water bill.

    More >>

    Mickey McClendon and more than 9,000 others in Ocean Springs are slowly learning why something seemed off on their most recent water bill.

    More >>

  • Biloxi hosts Southern Gaming Summit

    Biloxi hosts Southern Gaming Summit

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 7:27 PM EDT2017-05-03 23:27:39 GMT

    Casino executives from across the country are in Biloxi, attending the annual Southern Gaming Summit at the Coliseum Convention Center.

    More >>

    Casino executives from across the country are in Biloxi, attending the annual Southern Gaming Summit at the Coliseum Convention Center.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly