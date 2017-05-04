Sand dunes make drive along Hwy. 90 quite messy

A warning for drivers heading to work or to school. A second storm system has created a second mess for Highway 90 drivers, and more work for cleanup crews. Blowing sand covers several sections of the beachfront highway. In some areas near Highway 90 and Hewes Avenue, the sand has piled up into small dunes. And those dunes have plenty of tire tracks through them, the result of drivers trying to get from Gulfport to Biloxi.

The roads are passable. However, you urged to drive cautiously, especially in the areas piled up with sand.

A weekend storm system caused a similar mess. MDOT had crews scooping up sand earlier this week, causing pockets of Highway 90 to be reduced to one lane. Just as that cleanup work seemed to be finishing up, more sand appeared.

Fire crews in Long Beach and Gulfport were quite busy as the Wednesday night storm system raced across the coast. Multiple reports of lightning strikes sparked fires in both of those cities.

